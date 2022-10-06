Grizzlies Bowlathon benefits St. Jude, players get back to work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies traded in their basketball shoes for bowling shoes Wednesday.

The Beale Street Bears holding their first Grizz Bowl at Andy B’s in Bartlett.

The purpose is to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The players’ bowling game is pretty good but their basketball game is a lot better, and so far this preseason, it’s showing.

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins’ squad has yet to lose in their first two games.

“We’re focusing on trying to get better. We’re not taking the preseason lightly you know. You know they attack training camp, they attack, they attack the preseason games. We still got a lot to improve on for sure but there’s a lot to be excited about as well,” said Jenkins. “The force we’re playing with, how unselfish we continue to play with -- the new things we’re trying to stress offensively and defensively. I see the effort you know trying to make those changes. It’s not gonna happen overnight but our guys are taking it to another level. Togetherness, competitiveness. They’re excited about this challenge this season and so am I.

“The positives are there’s a lot of transfer from what we’ve been trying to you know, try to highlight in training camp to the game, and that’s what’s really good, especially for the rookies,” said Steven Adams. “Get them up to scratch on things you know.”

The Grizzlies return to the court Friday at home against the Miami Heat.

