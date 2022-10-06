Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grizzlies Bowlathon benefits St. Jude, players get back to work

Grizz Bowl
Grizz Bowl(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies traded in their basketball shoes for bowling shoes Wednesday.

The Beale Street Bears holding their first Grizz Bowl at Andy B’s in Bartlett.

The purpose is to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The players’ bowling game is pretty good but their basketball game is a lot better, and so far this preseason, it’s showing.

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins’ squad has yet to lose in their first two games.

“We’re focusing on trying to get better. We’re not taking the preseason lightly you know. You know they attack training camp, they attack, they attack the preseason games. We still got a lot to improve on for sure but there’s a lot to be excited about as well,” said Jenkins. “The force we’re playing with, how unselfish we continue to play with -- the new things we’re trying to stress offensively and defensively. I see the effort you know trying to make those changes. It’s not gonna happen overnight but our guys are taking it to another level. Togetherness, competitiveness. They’re excited about this challenge this season and so am I.

“The positives are there’s a lot of transfer from what we’ve been trying to you know, try to highlight in training camp to the game, and that’s what’s really good, especially for the rookies,” said Steven Adams. “Get them up to scratch on things you know.”

The Grizzlies return to the court Friday at home against the Miami Heat.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond
Jalonnie Williams charged with attempted first -degree murder
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury
2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.

Latest News

Tigers Men’s Soccer battles No. 13 Charlotte
Memphis 901 FC
901 FC fights to draw with Rio Grande Valley
Valdiron de Oliveira rides Clementine during the Professional Bull Riders Buck Off championship...
Pro bull riding comes back to FedExForum
Memphis Tigers
Tiger defense has stats to use in stopping Houston