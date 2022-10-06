Former director of Tunica County Airport arrested on embezzlement charge

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The former director of Tunica County Airport is facing embezzlement charges after allegedly using airport funds for personal use.

The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor says Eric Konupka was arrested in south Florida following an indictment for embezzlement by a grand jury.

Konupka is accused of using the airport’s debit card for personal expenses. He allegedly used the card to withdraw cash from ATMs and purchase food, automotive supplies, energy drinks and cigarettes, according to the state auditor’s office.

He is also accused of using the card at casinos and restaurants near Tunica.

Konupka has been issued a demand letter showing he owes $9,259.55 which includes interest and investigative expenses.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

