Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Former director of Tunica County Airport arrested on embezzlement charge

Eric Konupka charged with embezzlement
Eric Konupka charged with embezzlement(Mississippi Office of the State Auditor)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The former director of Tunica County Airport is facing embezzlement charges after allegedly using airport funds for personal use.

The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor says Eric Konupka was arrested in south Florida following an indictment for embezzlement by a grand jury.

Konupka is accused of using the airport’s debit card for personal expenses. He allegedly used the card to withdraw cash from ATMs and purchase food, automotive supplies, energy drinks and cigarettes, according to the state auditor’s office.

He is also accused of using the card at casinos and restaurants near Tunica.

Konupka has been issued a demand letter showing he owes $9,259.55 which includes interest and investigative expenses.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond
Jalonnie Williams charged with attempted first -degree murder
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury
2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather Update 10/6
Legislation could change control of Germantown Elementary, Middle, High School
MSCS students plan to speak out about fight to keep 3Gs in school district
West Memphis City Hall
West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020
2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead