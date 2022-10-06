Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dog rescued after being dug out of sewer pipe in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A dog owner in Vestavia Hills is thankful her golden retriever is now resting safely after spending hours trapped in a sewer pipe.

The dog’s owner, Kerri Willson, says Tigerlily, a 14-year-old golden retriever mix somehow got stuck about 35-feet into an 18-inch sewer pipe.

Private contractors came out to rescue the dog.

Eventually, an excavator was brought in and crews dug down to the pipe and cracked it open, pulling the dog free.

They carried her out in a plastic tub and gave her some water.

Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe
Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe(WBRC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond
Jalonnie Williams charged with attempted first -degree murder
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury
Ezekiel Kelly
Man indicted in deadly shooting rampage enters not guilty plea to 26 charges

Latest News

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept....
Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says