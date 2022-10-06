Advertise with Us
Deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas approaches

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For property owners across the state of Arkansas, you have an important deadline coming up.

According to state officials, the property tax deadline for the Natural State is Saturday, Oct. 15.

You are urged to make sure to pay before the deadline to avoid late penalties.

If you want to avoid paying a 10% late penalty, you are encouraged to sign up for Gov2Go to get personalized reminders when it’s time to assess, pay property taxes and renew your car tags.

You can find out how to sign up for Gov2Go, as well as find ways to pay your personal property tax by clicking here.

