Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Daughter born paralyzed after mother shot while pregnant, family says

A family in New Orleans says their daughter was born paralyzed after her mother was shot. (Source: WVUE)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - The daughter of a musician in New Orleans was born with a spinal cord injury after the mother was shot while pregnant.

Blossom Ruffins, daughter of Kermit Ruffins and Harmonese Pleasant, was born prematurely and is currently paralyzed from the belly button down, WVUE reports. Doctors said the 6-month-old Blossom still has bullet fragments in her kidney from when her mother was shot while pregnant and had to have an emergency C-section.

“We are just in a predicament that we never thought would happen,” Ruffins said. “We must have been too happy or something for something like this sad to happen to his family. Blossom saved Harmonese’s life because the bullet hit her stomach and the baby’s spine. Harmonese wouldn’t have made it if the baby wasn’t here.”

The musician said his baby girl is showing signs of movement in her toes occasionally.

Doctors said only time will tell what the future holds for Blossom.

“We’re just blessed to wake up every morning and take the mindset of, ‘Let’s make the decision to be happy,’” Ruffins said.

The family started a GoFundMe account to help cover the hospital bills. Donations can be made here.

“I’d like to thank everybody that helped so far,” Ruffins said. “Any little thing always helps when it comes to money because my profession is not going to let me be able to afford what’s coming to us.”

As of Thursday, nearly $20,000 have been raised in the $150,000 GoFundMe goal.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond
Jalonnie Williams charged with attempted first -degree murder
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury

Latest News

FILE — New York City Police Department Public Affairs officers set up signs reading 'Gun Free...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law
Get money smart
Expert advice on making your money work for you, both financially and in a socially conscious way
State police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn,...
Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel
Get money smart
Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s...
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island