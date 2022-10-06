Continued dry with a weekend cooldown on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will gradually cool into the 60s after sunset this evening with a clear sky.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be north at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Highs will drop back to 70s behind a dry cold front with a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions. Winds will be north at 5-15 mph. Lows will drop to around 50 or so Friday night.

WEEKEND: It looks much cooler with sun and a few high clouds. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Saturday with mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday will be dry with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s to low 60s. There is a small chance of a shower Thursday with the next cold front. Friday looks dry and cooler.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.