Collierville police rammed during chase that started with stolen American flag

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A police chase that began in Collierville ended across state lines in Marshall County.

The incident began when Collierville police received a call around 9:30 a.m. that someone in a maroon Dodge Ram stole an American flag from someone’s home.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over twice, but did not pursue because of the nature of the crime.

Later at 11:30 a.m., officers received a call about someone driving erratically.

Officers located the vehicle again on I-269 near Hwy 385.

Officers again tried to stop the vehicle and pursued the driver until they crossed into Mississippi, where Marshall County sheriff’s deputies continued the chase.

Police say the driver turned around at one point and rammed two Collierville police cruisers.

The driver was later taken into custody around 1 p.m. They have not been identified.

No officers were injured in the chase. It’s unclear what charges the driver faces.

