Cirque Italia returns to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re a fan of thrills, this weekend many will witness a thrilling show under a custom designed water stage that travels from city to city.

The Cirque Italia water circus returns to the Bluff city.

Started in 2012, Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance of European style. It is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience under a customized traveling tent.”

“Its a show for the whole family,” Alex Acero, Cirque Italia Host, said. “We like to say we are a family entertaining family. "

Cirque Italia show has 17 performers and 11 acts. The 1950s inspired show provides a dramatic moving experience under a customized traveling tent. The high-energy acts ranges from swinging ropes to the most daring acts.

“When people come here, they can forget about everything for at least two hours,” Acero said. " No problems, paycheck or whatever. They sit here and enjoy, and I think this is the best part.”

It’s been 4 years since this show made an appearance in Memphis.

At this year’s circus people will witness performers swing from ropes, flip over trapezes, and zip by on BMX bikes and roller skates—pushing the boundaries of human ability.

“The comment I love the most,” Acero said. " The lady said she brought her daughter who’s three years old. I bought her cotton candy and she was so entertained watching the show she didn’t even eat the cotton candy. I think that was so amazing.”

The first show starts Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The last day for the circus is Sunday. Click here for tickets.

