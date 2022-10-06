Advertise with Us
Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline

(No sound) - At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. (Source: WDIV/CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books.

Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said.

His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size, he likes to be held like a baby.

Fenrir follows in the footsteps of an older brother, who is the all-time world record holder for tallest domestic cat.

Arcturus was more than 19 inches tall before he died in a house fire in 2017.

Powers said his fur babies make great therapy cats for the patients in his office.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

