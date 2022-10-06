Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Wed., 05 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Welcome To Action News 5, Doc!

Doc Holliday | Twitter: @The_DocHolliday

Hit The Bowling Alley With The Memphis Grizzlies

Pete Pranica | Play-by-play announcer for the Memphis Grizzlies

Sponsored by the Memphis Grizzlies

Building An Elite Lacrosse Athlete

Brian Saulsberry | CEO of Backyard Sports

Northwest Center For The Performing Arts

Kerry Goff | Director of Northwest Center For The Performing Arts at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Elevated Southern Dining

Wally Joe | Chef & Owner of Acre Restaurant

The Bluff City’s Premiere Food & Wine Celebration

Wally Joe | Chef & Owner of Acre Restaurant

Spreading The Word About Sickle Cell Disease

April McGrory | Sickle Cell Patient at Regional One Health

Sponsored by Vitalant

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

