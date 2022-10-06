Bluff City Life: Tues., 04 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Jennifer Christian | Executive Director at My Girl Nonprofit Organization
5 Star Stories: 3 Generations Of Love Lead To Hall Of Fame Induction
Take An “Inflation Vacation” In The Mid-South
Tamra Patterson | Executive Chef & Owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe
Giving Cats & Dogs A Second Chance At Life
Ellen Zahariadis | Executive Director of Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby Co.
Ellen Zahariadis | Executive Director of Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby Co.
Honoring The Unsung Heroes In The 901
Verna Nickleberry | Founder & Executive Producer of The Ordinary Peopole Servant Awards
Empowering Young Girls To Be The Best Versions Of Themselves
Jennifer Christian | Executive Director at My Girl Nonprofit Organization
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.