Bluff City Life: Tues., 04 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Learning To Lead Through Love

Jennifer Christian | Executive Director at My Girl Nonprofit Organization

5 Star Stories: 3 Generations Of Love Lead To Hall Of Fame Induction

Take An “Inflation Vacation” In The Mid-South

Tamra Patterson | Executive Chef & Owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe

Giving Cats & Dogs A Second Chance At Life

Ellen Zahariadis | Executive Director of Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby Co.

Paw Prints Party

Ellen Zahariadis | Executive Director of Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby Co.

Honoring The Unsung Heroes In The 901

Verna Nickleberry | Founder & Executive Producer of The Ordinary Peopole Servant Awards

Empowering Young Girls To Be The Best Versions Of Themselves

Jennifer Christian | Executive Director at My Girl Nonprofit Organization

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

