Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis.

Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels — from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.

“Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year after year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations.

The company recently announced a nearly $1 billion investment in additional pay over the next year, bringing average pay to more than $19 per hour depending on the position and location.

Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions here.

