Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

901 FC fights to draw with Rio Grande Valley

Memphis 901 FC
Memphis 901 FC
By Jarvis Robertson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Only two home games are left in the regular season for Memphis 901 FC, including Wednesday’s contest against the Rio Grande Valley Toros at AutoZone Park.

But, the Boys in Blue are trying to guarantee more games at AutoZone Park in the postseason.

The 901 playing for home-field advantage, having already secured a playoff spot in second place in the United Soccer League’s East Division.

In the second minute, Aaron Molloy free-kicked off the post with Jeremy Kelly there for the rebound and -- goal! 1-Nil Memphis.

The Boys in Blue doubled the score in the second.

Laurent Kisseadou weaved through the Toros for a left-footed blast in the 54th minute. Another goal -- 2-Nil Memphis and looking good.

But, the 901 couldn’t hold it.

RGV added two goals late to force the draw.

This one ended level 2-2.

The final regular season home game is coming up Sunday at 3 p.m. against New York Red Bulls 2 Downtown at the Zone.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond
Jalonnie Williams charged with attempted first -degree murder
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Taquarius Bynum
1 charged after police say family followed home by robbers, held hostage at gunpoint

Latest News

Grizz Bowl
Grizzlies Bowlathon benefits St. Jude, players get back to work
Tigers Men’s Soccer battles No. 13 Charlotte
Valdiron de Oliveira rides Clementine during the Professional Bull Riders Buck Off championship...
Pro bull riding comes back to FedExForum
Memphis Tigers
Tiger defense has stats to use in stopping Houston