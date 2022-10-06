901 FC fights to draw with Rio Grande Valley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Only two home games are left in the regular season for Memphis 901 FC, including Wednesday’s contest against the Rio Grande Valley Toros at AutoZone Park.

But, the Boys in Blue are trying to guarantee more games at AutoZone Park in the postseason.

The 901 playing for home-field advantage, having already secured a playoff spot in second place in the United Soccer League’s East Division.

In the second minute, Aaron Molloy free-kicked off the post with Jeremy Kelly there for the rebound and -- goal! 1-Nil Memphis.

The Boys in Blue doubled the score in the second.

Laurent Kisseadou weaved through the Toros for a left-footed blast in the 54th minute. Another goal -- 2-Nil Memphis and looking good.

But, the 901 couldn’t hold it.

RGV added two goals late to force the draw.

This one ended level 2-2.

The final regular season home game is coming up Sunday at 3 p.m. against New York Red Bulls 2 Downtown at the Zone.

