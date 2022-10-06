Advertise with Us
2 firefighters die in crash while returning to station, officials say

Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were killed in a crash while returning to the station.
By KyLeah Frazier and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - A Texas community is mourning the loss of two volunteer firefighters who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer.

According to an announcement from the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, 19-year-old firefighter Brendan Torres and 51-year-old Fire Chief Curtis Brown were involved in a crash late Tuesday night while returning from a call.

KFDA reports that authorities responded to a call about a head-on collision involving a vehicle with the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department and a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said the truck appeared to be traveling northeast when the driver tried to pass another vehicle before it struck the fire department’s vehicle head-on.

Authorities pronounced Brown and Torres dead at the scene.

Officials said that the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

