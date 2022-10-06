Advertise with Us
2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs

Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store have been fired.(Source: KHBS/FACEBOOK/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store have been fired.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante told Fort Smith TV station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King were fired. He didn’t elaborate on the decision and didn’t immediately return messages left by The Associated Press.

In August, a bystander recorded the two deputies and a Mulberry police officer beating and holding down a suspect. State and federal investigations were launched after the cellphone video was circulated on social media.

A special prosecutor has not announced whether the three will face charges. The Mulberry officer remains on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

