15-year-old charged with auto theft

A 15 year old was charged with auto theft after being found by officers from previous encounters.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old male was charged with auto theft of a Hyundai Sonata.

On September 25, 2022, at 2:05 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft on Bishop Drive.

When officers arrived, they were advised that the victim had parked their car the night before, and her Hyundai Sonata had been stolen when she returned.

Later, on October 4, 2022, at 5:06p.m. Crump Station Task Force found a Hyundai Sonata that matched the description of the vehicle that was stolen.

The vehicle was found at Michigan Avenue with a broken window.

Officers ran the tag, and the vehicle came back as stolen.

Officers then attempted to approach the car until a male ran from the vehicle.

After officers chased the suspect in a wooded area, they lost him but recognized the suspect after previous encounters.

On October 5, 2022, at 4:43 p.m., Crump Officers found the 15-year-old suspect walking on Goodloe Avenue and was arrested.

The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with theft of property of an automobile $10,000 - $60,000 and evading arrest.

