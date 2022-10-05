Woman charged after 2 dead dogs, 1 malnourished dog, found in apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman charged with animal cruelty is set to appear in court Wednesday after a welfare check in July revealed two dead dogs inside her apartment, with one extremely malnourished inside a cage littered with feces.

Police say the welfare check was performed on July 1 after a neighbor complained about a foul odor coming from inside Simone Hoover’s apartment.

The apartment representative who performed the check contacted Memphis Animal Shelter after their discovery.

Along with the deceased and malnourished dogs, the representative told officers, there was no food or water available and the apartment was without power, according to the affidavit.

MAS took custody of the malnourished dog, using a microchip in one of them to identify Hoover as the owner with a database.

The dog weighed 24.6 lbs after he/she was rescued from the apartment. Back in April, the same dog weighed 42.8 lbs, totaling a loss of 41% of the dog’s body weight, according to MAS.

Hoover’s bond is set at $1,500.

She is due in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.

