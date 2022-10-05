Victim allegedly shot by 15-year-old shares how shooting is impacting her family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the victims of a string of shootings in Midtown says both her and her child’s lives have been forever changed.

Police say a 15-year-old is responsible for at least three separate shootings.

“It gets harder every day,” victim Sherri Tolbert said.

Tolbert is struggling to recover after being shot multiple times in her own home.

According to a police report, it happened on Sept. 22 at an apartment complex on North Belvedere Boulevard.

“I’m not okay,” Tolbert said.

Action News 5 spoke to her over the phone while she was at a doctor’s appointment for her injuries.

“I can barely take care of myself,” she said. “I can’t breastfeed my daughter, I can’t change her diaper [and] I can’t walk around like I normally do.”

Memphis police say the 15-year-old suspect is responsible for her injuries.

Police also believe the teen is responsible for two other shootings in that area, the first a day earlier – also on Belvedere.

Tolbert’s oldest son, Jushon, was shot in the arm.

The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere. (Action News 5)

A second police report shows the 15-year-old suspect was also involved in a third shooting.

A 65-year-old man told police he was at the Mapco at Poplar and Belvedere when he heard a loud noise.

The man fled for safety on Angelus Street, where he says two males approached his vehicle and fired four to five shots at his car, shattering the passenger window.

Just minutes after that gunfire, Tolbert was shot inside her home.

“He shot me in my chest and then he shot me in my arm,” she said. “Then I hit the ground, he shot me two more times in my leg, and he just ran away.”

Tolbert says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.

“I don’t know him,” she said. “I have seen him one time, I have never had a bad word with him or done anything to him, so I have no idea why he did this to me.”

Tolbert also says that she’s praying for him regardless.

“I pray for him still,” she said. “I feel sorry for him, I don’t even really think that he wanted to do it.”

The teen is due back in court on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.

