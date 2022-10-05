Advertise with Us
UofM prepares for expected drop in college-age population

University of Memphis
University of Memphis(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new president of the University of Memphis says the school needs a new strategic plan to deal with many challenges, especially the coming drop in the college-age population, which is expected to hit starting in 2025.

Dr. Bill Hardgrave spoke to the Memphis Rotary Club today at a luncheon inside the Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway Hall of Fame on the UofM campus.

Hardgrave noted that the number of college-age young people will drop by 10 to 15 percent starting in 2025 as economic uncertainty during the Great Recession of 2008 to 2011 led to more Americans holding off on having children.

The new president says the UofM needs to expand its student recruiting reach to keep enrollment strong.

“The more people we can bring into the University of Memphis from out of state, the more they’ll stay here. We are going to keep serving our community and state but we’ve got to widen our net a little bit,” Hardgrave said.

Hardgrave says the last university strategic plan was written in 2017 and the whole world has changed since that time.

