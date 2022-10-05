Advertise with Us
Tigers prepare to send Houston out of AAC with a kick

Memphis Tigers football takes the field
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A huge college football game for the University of Memphis is coming up Friday Night when the Houston Cougars invade Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

This will be a chance to get payback for last season’s beat down at Houston, and it will give the Cougars a chance to prepare to put the American Athletic Conference in their rearview mirror on their way to the Big 12.

Two years ago, the Tigers mounted a last-minute comeback to beat the Cougars in Memphis on Riley Patterson’s game-winning 47-yard field goal as time expired.

Patterson would go on to make his way to the NFL, and the Tigers would go on to the Montgomery Bowl.

Last season, the Cougars returned the favor, using a 21-point second quarter to thwack the Tigers 31-13. 

This Year, Houston was predicted to win the American in its final year in the league, but the Cougars are leaking oil with a 2-3 record overall, and 0-1 in the AAC after an overtime loss at home to Tulane.

“If you look at their games they’ve all been close. Uh, it’s a good team their record doesn’t portray you know their ability and you know they’re a little banged up but still preseason they’re supposed to win it,” said Seth Henigan, quarterback for the Memphis Tigers. “They obviously have a good quarterback and a tough defense so I mean I know it’ll be a battle. I just hope we start fast and you know to weather the storm and finish how we’ve been finishing and hopefully, things work out for us.”

Things have worked out well so far for Memphis.

The Tigers sit atop the American at 2-0 and are 4-1 overall.  Kickoff for the UofM versus Houston is 6:30 p.m. Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

