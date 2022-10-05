Advertise with Us
Tiger defense has stats to use in stopping Houston

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(action news 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After all the preseason talk about Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF going to the Big 12 as supposedly the best teams in the AAC, only one team sits atop.

The Memphis Tigers at 2 and 0 sit atop the league.

Cincinnati is 1 and 0. UCF has yet to play a league game, and Houston is 0 and 1.

The Tigers are tied for second in the nation in giveaway-takeaway, with 12 takeaways and only three turnovers. Nobody in America is even close.

Tigers defensive coordinator Matt Barnes explains why.

“Some of our senior leadership. Quindell Johnsons and Zay Cullens, Wardalis Ducksworth, and Jaylon Allen those types of guys. They know how hard it is and they know uh three-point outing you know is hard to come by...Those things don’t happen often,” said Barnes. “You know we’re not that far removed from a bunch of points being scored on us and those things so we get it and more than anything they help us at practice. stay focused at meetings and those kinds of things.”

The Tigers host the Houston Cougars Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

