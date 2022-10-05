Statewide panels discusses impacts of Memphis crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special legislative committee to look at repeat offenders, violent crime and what causes it held its first meeting in Nashville today.

They spent several hours speaking with representatives from the state Department of Correction about the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Eliza Fletcher and his time behind bars.

Cleotha Henderson served 20 years of his 24-year sentence for kidnapping a Memphis attorney which was about 85 percent of his term.

Henderson was released in November 2020.

According to the department of corrections, Henderson was released early due to credits he received for serving time before his sentence, and for participating in the prison’s job program.

One state lawmaker was puzzled, saying Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions while incarcerated and did not attend rehabilitation classes.

“I just want to know. I guess it goes to the questions Senator Jackson, he asked this, who makes the decisions to grant the good time credits? Who saw this and thought this is a good idea? This guy...he’s washing some dishes. We need to give him 1,000 plus days of good time,” Senator Andrew Farmer (R-Sevierville) said.

The department of corrections says a person’s sentence determines when credits are applied and each month they award credits for no disciplinary infractions.

They also say Henderson lost 180 days of earned credit while he was behind bars.

Another issue discussed was childhood trauma as a common denominator for those committing crimes as adults.

”Are we missing the mark, when it comes to addressing the conditions before they become the shooter, or the rapist, or when that child shows an abnormal behavior?” Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) pondered.

Parkinson says dealing with childhood trauma impacted his life and shared the importance of intervention at an early age, something he says changed his future for the better.

The committee plans to meet again October 20.

