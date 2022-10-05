Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
SMU transfer ready to lead Tiger basketball, with help

SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) controls the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA...
SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) controls the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(JUSTIN REX | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southern Methodist University transfer is relishing his role as PG-1 in head coach Penny Hardaway’s rotation. Was there ever any doubt?

Kendric Davis is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Some UofM fans have been open in their questioning of whether Hardaway would still favor Alex Lomax, his starter from way back to his East High days.

Davis, who averaged more than 19 points, more than 4 assists, and almost 4 rebounds a game last season, is more than welcoming of having another capable point guard to work with in Memphis.

“Yesterday I got the best of him. Today he got the best of me, and that’s what it’s about. I mean, like we talk every day, and that’s what you want. You know what I’m saying? Like, we got that understanding,” said Davis. “He knows ‘You that Dude’. I know he’s capable of being ‘That Dude’ some nights, too. So, I’m used to playing with two-point guards. I played at SMU with 2 point guards. So we’re just learning each other’s spots now and learning where each other like it.”

The Almanac likes Davis well enough to list him as a pre-season second-team All-American. The Tigers open their season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.

