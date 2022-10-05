Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Report: Job openings are declining in the U.S.

FILE - The number of open jobs in the U.S. is on a decline, according to the JOLTS Survey.
FILE - The number of open jobs in the U.S. is on a decline, according to the JOLTS Survey.(WLOX)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports are showing there are fewer places to pick up a paycheck in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were 10.1 million job openings last month. That’s down more than a million available positions compared to July, and the lowest it has been since June of 2021.

The most recent job openings and labor turnover survey, known as “JOLTS,” says there are nearly 1.7 vacancies for every person who is looking for a new job. That number is also down slightly from July.

The Federal Reserve likely is happy with a leaner labor market, and analysts say tight employment will likely increase wages and boost inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a grounder that led to a force out at second...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
University of Memphis
UofM prepares for expected drop in college-age population
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: California serial killer ‘on a mission’ in slayings