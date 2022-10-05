Quick rise in temperatures before another drop later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s, but high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid 40s to mid 50s with a clear sky. Temperatures will continue to climb tomorrow.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Winds calm.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 60. A cold front will arrive on Friday, which will increase clouds. However, it will remain dry on Friday. Highs will drop to the upper 70s with lows in the lower 40s to near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s in Memphis. Some areas could see lows in the 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

