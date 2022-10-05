Pro bull riding comes back to FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is headed back to Memphis this winter.

The PBR: Bluff City Classic will take place at FedExForum on February 18, 2023.

The world’s top bull riders will showcase their skills as the promotion celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.