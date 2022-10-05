Advertise with Us
Pro bull riding comes back to FedExForum

Valdiron de Oliveira rides Clementine during the Professional Bull Riders Buck Off championship...
Valdiron de Oliveira rides Clementine during the Professional Bull Riders Buck Off championship round, in New York's Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is headed back to Memphis this winter.

The PBR: Bluff City Classic will take place at FedExForum on February 18, 2023.

The world’s top bull riders will showcase their skills as the promotion celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m.

