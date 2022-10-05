Newly appointed MLGW President/CEO leans on years of leadership experience to help face utility challenges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday morning, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland didn’t hold back on the fact that a change in leadership at Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) was not on his mayoral to-do list.

“I was surprised when JT told me,” Strickland said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Outgoing President & CEO JT Young announced his retirement late last month, his final day with the company on October 14th.

Mayor Strickland said after thinking about replacing Young for a day or so, current Memphis Chief Operating Officer (COO)/Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Doug McGowen came to mind.

“For nearly seven years, Doug McGowen has been someone I’ve relied on countless times to help deliver our vision for the direction of this city,” Strickland said.

“I’m so eager to dive in and to continue the work that JT continued,” McGowen said.

Strickland touted McGowen’s accomplishments while working for the city, most notably his leadership on the COVID-19 task force during the height of the pandemic.

McGowen added his 26 years of experience in the Navy, holding leadership positions during that time.

“I was co-chair with Mr. (JT) Young on the outage improvement team, so I feel like I have a good understanding of the challenges that lie before us,” McGowen said. “People want good leadership. They want to know what their expectations are of them. They want to know that you are going to give them the resources and information they need to be successful.”

Both Strickland and McGowen acknowledge the challenges MLGW has faced over the last couple of years, severe weather, and staffing shortages to keep things short.

“An immediate attention to continued customer service improvements must not be delayed,” Strickland said. “I also want expeditious implementation of the LED Light project, broadband internet, additional 5G infrastructure, and the new pavement requirements for street cuts.”

Wednesday, Strickland made a potentially historic appointment to couple with McGowen’s.

To assume the role of Memphis COO/CAO, the mayor appointed McGowen’s Deputy COO Chandell Ryan, who is also serving as the Interim Director of Solid Waste.

“(Ryan) has worked in three divisions of city government,” Strickland said. “She has also righted the ship in the Solid Waste Department, which struggled especially during the pandemic.”

If selected, Ryan would be the first woman in the city’s history to assume the role of COO.

“As a kid growing up in Binghampton and Frayser, I did not imagine I would find my voice in city government,” Ryan said. “Memphis is a phenomenal city, full of promising opportunity. I am a product of that opportunity.”

Both Ryan and McGowen’s appointments will have to go before the city council for approval.

Strickland said he’s planning to present these appointments during the council’s October 11th meeting.

Should McGowen be approved, he said a rough first day could be as soon as sometime in mid-November.

