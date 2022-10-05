Advertise with Us
New legal filing says MPD had second witness in 2021 Cleotha Henderson rape case

By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new legal filing against the City of Memphis says the police department failed to arrest Cleotha Henderson for the 2021 rape of Alicia Franklin even after they received details about the crime from a second witness — Henderson’s girlfriend.

The amended lawsuit was filed on Monday in Shelby County Circuit Court.

It sheds more light on Alicia Franklin’s claims that the Memphis Police Department disregarded her sexual assault case, inaction that her attorney says ultimately led to the death of Eliza Fletcher.

“They knew who he was, they knew where he was, they knew his criminal history and they knew he was a danger to society to leave him on the streets,” said Frankin’s attorney, Gary Smith. “And ultimately, the ultimate tragedy — Liza’s death.”

Smith went over the details of the amended complaint against the Memphis Police Department.

There is new evidence in the lawsuit that says a second witness corroborated Alicia Franklin’s statements to police after her rape.

That second witness is Henderson’s girlfriend.

Monday’s amendment says police went to The Lakes at Ridgeway, where Franklin told detectives Henderson forced her into a white Dodge Charger and raped her.

When police asked Henderson’s girlfriend who the car belonged to, she said it was hers but that Henderson had her permission to use it.

Smith says his client’s case along with the rape kit backlog lawsuit that the City of Memphis has been fighting for the last eight years only show one thing:

“Sexual assault and rape are just not a priority. Here, they had the case ready-made. They didn’t even need the DNA,” Smith said.

Smith says his client only wants to reform the broken system so that tragedies like Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping and death never happen again.

“He destroyed a family. There are no words for what they’ve gone through,” he said.

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person's nose
