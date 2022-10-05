Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show.

She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show.

Woods attended Frayser’s Westside Middle School before going to high school at MLK Prep through her junior year.

She surprised her former high school with a performance at their homecoming in Sept.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.