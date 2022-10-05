Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award

Memphis Rapper "GloRilla"
Memphis Rapper "GloRilla"(Memphis Rapper "GloRilla")
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show.

She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show.

Woods attended Frayser’s Westside Middle School before going to high school at MLK Prep through her junior year.

She surprised her former high school with a performance at their homecoming in Sept.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond
Ezekiel Kelly
Man indicted in deadly shooting rampage enters not guilty plea to 26 charges
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game

Latest News

Strickland announcement on MLGW
Memphis mayor appoints COO Doug McGowen as new MLGW president
Strickland announcement on MLGW
LIVE: Memphis mayor makes announcement on MLGW leadership
Jalonnie Williams charged with attempted first -degree murder
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury
Simone Hoover, charged with aggravated animal cruelty
Woman charged after 2 dead dogs, 1 malnourished dog, found in apartment