Memphis independent film, “Queen Rising,” hits theaters Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis independent film is hitting the big screen Friday!

“Queen Rising” dives into the life of a struggling school teacher who strikes a book deal to solve her financial troubles but as she dives into her past surrounding the “college town slayings,” she realizes it may not be behind her after all.

The red carpet premiere event for “Queen Rising” is Friday at Malco Paradiso at 7 p.m.

Tickets and showtimes are available at malco.com.

Watch the trailer for “Queen Rising”

