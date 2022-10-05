Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis independent film, “Queen Rising,” hits theaters Friday

"Queen Rising" movie poster
"Queen Rising" movie poster(Neely Agency)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis independent film is hitting the big screen Friday!

“Queen Rising” dives into the life of a struggling school teacher who strikes a book deal to solve her financial troubles but as she dives into her past surrounding the “college town slayings,” she realizes it may not be behind her after all.

The red carpet premiere event for “Queen Rising” is Friday at Malco Paradiso at 7 p.m.

Tickets and showtimes are available at malco.com.

Watch the trailer for “Queen Rising”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond
Ezekiel Kelly
Man indicted in deadly shooting rampage enters not guilty plea to 26 charges
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game

Latest News

Memphis Rapper "GloRilla"
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
Mempho Music Fest
Mempho Music Festival back and better this weekend
A man from Arkansas put his spin on a pop song on the competition show “The Voice”, getting...
Arkansas contestant on ‘The Voice’ makes impression on judges
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’