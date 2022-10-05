Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation over the summer is behind bars and set to face a judge this week.

Investigators say 27-year-old Jalonnie Williams is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly pushed a man out of a vehicle, drug him down the street and left him on July 13.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s wife alleges Williams came to their house looking for their daughter who was still in the hospital after being assaulted by Williams before taking her car.

He arrived at their home in the stolen vehicle and the victim approached him while his wife and another witness went to call the police. By the time they returned, Williams and the victim were gone.

The witness on the scene went to look for the victim, finding him unconscious on the side of the road bleeding from a head injury.

The victim’s wife told officers Williams admitted he was responsible for her husband’s assault.

Williams is also facing additional charges including aggravated assault, theft of property, harassment and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

