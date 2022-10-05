Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis mayor appoints COO Doug McGowen as new MLGW president

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Light, Gas and Water undergoes decision-making on its energy source and current CEO and President J.T. Young plans to resign in the coming days, Mayor Jim Strickland has plans for the future.

Strickland recommended the appointment of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen as the new leader of MLGW Wednesday.

“Doug gets things done,” said Strickland. “Whether it’s improving city services, 911 answer times, paving city streets and an overhaul on our sewer system (the city’s other utility system); also finding innovative ways to fund universal needs-based Pre-K and Transit Vision, and helping to lead the Memphis Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force through the pandemic. He has always gotten it done.”

McGowen will be replaced by current Memphis Deputy Chief Operating Officer Chandell Ryan making her the first woman to take on the role of Memphis COO.

“With Chandell’s appointment, she will be the first woman and woman of color to lead our day-to-day operations as our chief operating officer,” said Strickland. “I’m proud to say this administration has more women in leadership roles than any other in our city’s history.”

Ryan is a 17-year veteran employee of the city government.

Strickland says these nominations are pending Memphis City Council approval.

Young’s last day with MLGW is Oc.t 14. He will be returning to his roots in Florida just six months shy of his 5-year anniversary with MLGW.

