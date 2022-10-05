‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with shooting and killing Millington High sophomore Haley Reedy is out of jail less than 24 hours after surrendering to the authorities.

Seth Walls, 18, walked out of 201 Poplar on Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

David and Brandee Reedy were already heartbroken.

Now add stunned and angry to the list of emotions they’re experiencing.

Millington police charged Walls with reckless homicide, a Class D felony that only carries a prison term of two to four years.

And, as the Reedy family learned, the charge also comes with a much lower bond than other homicide charges.

“I’m very upset,” Brandee Reedy said. “He shouldn’t be walking the streets. He’s a very dangerous person.”

The Reedy family, still grieving the death of their 15-year-old daughter, said they were in disbelief when they learned the young man who pulled the trigger is already out of jail.

”Whether he meant to or didn’t mean to,” said David Reedy, “He killed my daughter. My daughter doesn’t have a second chance. She doesn’t have a phone call or a chance to get bond.”

Millington police said Haley was shot in the head on Sept. 11 while inside Walls’ house on Clear Creek Drive.

15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 11. (Brandee Reedy)

According to a court affidavit, Walls told investigators he was “messing with his gun” in front of Haley and another girl and that he “left the room” and then “heard a gunshot.”

The other girl told police all three were seated on the couch when the gun fired.

The Shelby County medical examiner ruled Haley’s death a homicide, saying the gunshot entered her head behind her right ear, exiting the left temple at a downward angle.

The medical examiner said the evidence showed it was impossible that the gunshot wound could have been self-inflicted.

Walls was arrested three weeks later and charged with reckless homicide and reckless endangerment. His house is less than a five-minute drive from the Reedy home.

Action News 5 asked David Reedy what was stopping him from going to knock on Walls’ door.

“God,” he replied, “God and Haley and my family. Because the easiest thing to do is go down there and handle it myself, and boy, I want to so bad. But why do that to my family again?”

”There have been multiple other little girls that have very bad stories about this person come forward to us and tell us their stories,” said Haley’s mother. “He needs to be off the streets, that’s all you can say.”

Three days after Haley Reedy’s death, another teenager told investigators she was at Walls’ house on Aug. 28 when he “grabbed a pistol and pointed it at her” and told her “he killed his ex-girlfriend in this house.”

The young woman said that as she curled up on the couch, he laid down, facing her, and she “felt something cold on her back, like a knife.”

Walls faces two counts of aggravated assault for that incident.

David and Brandee Reedy said they’re now even more determined to keep fighting for their daughter’s honor and to protect other girls in the community.

“I will not stop until she gets her justice,” said Brandee Reedy, “until he is locked up and behind bars and stays behind bars.”

“I’m going to make sure he gets punished for this and he doesn’t hurt any more girls,” said Haley’s father. “If we have to go to the courthouse and tell the judge every time, we will.”

The case is in Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Karen Massey’s courtroom, but a judicial commissioner, Rhonda W. Harris, set Walls’ bond at $10,000 and a magistrate handled his appearance in the courtroom on Tuesday because Massey was on vacation.

Walls’ attorney, Brandon Hall, said that he knows the Reedy family is going through a hard time, and he is sympathetic, but he has a job to do defending his client and making sure his constitutional rights are upheld.

Walls’ next court date is Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. in Judge Massey’s court.

In the meantime, the Reedy family is getting ready for what would have been Haley’s sweet sixteen.

Her mom and dad plan to go to Aycock Park on Oct.16 to release balloons in her memory, with letters of love attached that will float up to the heavens.

“I believe in God,” said David Reedy, “and I believe Haley’s with God. But I want other parents to be aware. Know where your kids are at, not just by receiving a text… but really know where your kids are at because you never know these days.”

