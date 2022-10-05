Harlem Globetrotters ‘play it forward’ in new TV series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Harlem Globetrotter have been entertaining fans and spreading goodwill for almost 100 years.

And now, a new series on NBC follows individual players as they explore ways to help the community through volunteerism, fundraising and one-on-one connections.

Globetrotters Wham Middleton and Cherelle George joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to recount the fun they’ve had taping the new original series Harlem Globetrotter: Play It Forward that debuted October 1.

They also talked about their upcoming world tour.

The tour will make a stop in Memphis April 8, 2023. Tickets go on sale October 17.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

