Group launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A group is wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.

According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock-based Family Council Action Committee issued a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4 that it was forming a campaign for voters to oppose the amendment.

The campaign will include social media graphics and videos, along with a two-week city tour of the state, sharing its reasons for voting down the ballot measure.

If passed, Issue 4 would allow adults to have and use marijuana with the medical use card required in Arkansas. It would also allow for additional marijuana dispensaries and grow facilities in the state.

Executive Director Jerry Cox said it all comes down to not wanting another addictive substance making its way across the Natural State.

“Enough is enough,” he exclaimed. “Arkansas does not need another drug problem.”

The group behind the measure, Responsible Growth Arkansas, said they’re going to support the measure regardless.

“Recent polling shows statewide support is nearly twice as high as the opposition,” said spokesperson Eddie Armstrong. “We plan to continue getting the message out and ask people to make their own choices at the ballot box in November.”

The measure was approved by the Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday, Sept. 22 after debates regarding THC concerns and meeting Arkansas code.

