Grass fires reported along I-40 in Ark.

Grass fires reported along I-40 in Arkansas
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Firefighters with West Memphis and Forrest City fire departments are working to put out grass fires along I-40 in West Memphis.

The smoke and presence of emergency vehicles will make the area between mile markers 267-268 dangerous.

Forrest City Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area or slow down and proceed with extreme caution as they responded to the fires.

A burn ban is currently in effect for most of Arkansas.

