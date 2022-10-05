Dry stretch of weather could continue through mid-October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lack of rain in the Mid-South is now resulting in elevated fire danger in several counties. There are burn bans for most of eastern Arkansas and several counties in north Mississippi. This means that burning is dangerous due to rapid spread of fire.

There are burn bans for several counties in the Mid-South. (wmc)

Memphis received trace amounts of rain (less than 0.10″) on September 24 and 25. However, we have not seen any measurable rain since September 10. Rainfall totals were actually 0.80″ below normal in September.

The CPC has outlined the Mid-South with a forecast of below average precipitation for October. (wmc)

The precipitation outlook for October is also below normal for the Mid-South. The First Alert Weather Team has been monitoring future weather systems and it does not look like we will see rain until the middle of October. This dry weather is due to high pressure sitting over the southeast and keeping the dry air in place. This lack of rain has also contributed to some of the lowest Mississippi River levels in 10 years in Memphis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.