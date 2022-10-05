Collierville appoints new Town Administrator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting that appointed a new Town Administrator for Collierville.

The newly appointed Town Administrator is Molly Mehner, who most recently served as the Deputy Administrator for Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and has over 25 years of experience working in municipal government.

Before the meeting, Molly attended the town’s annual employee appreciation luncheon, where she had the opportunity to meet many of the town’s employees.

She was appointed unanimously and will start her new role on November 14, 2022, where she will take the place of James Lewellen, who announced his plans to retire in 2021 and has served for 27 years.

“I am absolutely honored to be selected as the Town of Collierville’s next Town Administrator,” said Molly during the BMA meeting. “We are excited to get here, and we are excited to make it our home for many years to come.”

