Briefly warmer ahead of a late week cold front

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will gradually cool into the 60s after sunset this evening with a clear sky. 

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be calm. 

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Highs will drop back to 70s behind a dry cold front with plenty of sunshine. Lows will drop to around 50 Friday night. 

WEEKEND: It looks much cooler with sun and some high clouds. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Saturday with mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK looks mostly dry with highs back in the 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

