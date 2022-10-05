Advertise with Us
Accused stalker charged after police say he threatened neighbor with large machete

Ricky Thompson
Ricky Thompson(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh man has been charged with stalking and assault after police say he threatened his neighbor with a large machete.

On Sept. 24, the victim told police that her neighbor, 52-year-old Ricky Thompson, had been harassing her for over a year. She said every time Thompson drove by her house, he slowed down and revved his engine.

She reported that earlier that same day, Thompson drove up to the front of her house when he saw her outside in her yard.

She said he then stopped, got out of his truck, and then began making threats at her while carrying a large machete in his hand.

She yelled to her brother for help, who then came out of the garage and pulled a handgun on Thompson.

Thompson then fled to his truck and drove away.

The victim also told police that on a previous occasion, Thompson pulled into her driveway, striking her car with his truck. He then got out, carrying a large axe.

She said her brother and boyfriend then had to fight Thompson before he would leave.

Thompson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated stalking on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

