2 indicted in 2021 officer-involved Ripley shooting investigation

(Left to right) Demarco Taylor and Chrishun Taylor.
(Left to right) Demarco Taylor and Chrishun Taylor.(TBI)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of two men linked to an officer-involved shooting in Ripley that took place in 2021.

TBI agents led the investigation of the shooting, which occurred on Stardust Drive in Ripley on Feb. 21, 2021.

During the investigation, it was determined that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire along Jefferson Street, resulting in a Ripley police officer’s patrol unit being struck.

The officer was on routine patrol at the time. He was not injured.

On Monday, a Lauderdale County grand jury returned indictments charging two men in each of the vehicles with various counts: 19-year-old Demarco Taylor of Jackson, and 20-year-old Chrishun Taylor of Lauderdale County.

Each was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on Tuesday.

Demarco Taylor is charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony possession of a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and felony evading arrest – endangering others.

His bond is set at $150,000.

Chrishun Taylor is charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony possession of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

His bond is set at $250,000.

