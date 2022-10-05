Advertise with Us
13 whales found dead off coast of Argentina, conservation group says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) – More than a dozen whales have been found dead off the coast of Argentina.

The first of the whales was found on Sept. 24 in the waters off of Chubut, according to the Whale Conservation Institute

Photos taken of the whales show the large marine mammals flat on their backs in shallow waters and on the shore.

Agustina Donini, the field coordinator of the program that monitors the well-being of the whales, said that the whales show no evidence of injuries so far.

The organization plans on continuing to investigate what could have happened to the animals.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

