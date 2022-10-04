Woman living with schizophrenia shares journey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic brain disorder that affects millions of adults in the United States, but it can be manageable.

Ruby, a recent college graduate, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share her journey of living with schizophrenia in conjunction with mental illness awareness.

Dr. Gustavo Alva was also on hand to discuss his experience working with and treating adults living with schizophrenia.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

