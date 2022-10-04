Verizon customers experience delays with 911 calls
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Verizon customers may experience delays when calling 911.
Memphis Police said in a tweet, callers may experience a silent delay, and Verizon is aware of the issue.
They are working to resolve it. Some calls come directly and some calls are delayed for 20-30 seconds before reaching the emergency center.
According to Verizon, these locations may be affected:
Metro Nashville Emergency Communication Center
Rhea County
Loudon County
Memphis Police Communications
Hamilton County
Emergency Communications District Unicoi County
Wilson County
Use these alternate numbers if you are having trouble dialing 911:
Memphis Police 901-545-2677 (COPS)
Memphis Fire 458-3311
Bartlett Police 385-5555
Collierville Police Department 853-3207
Germantown Police Department 754-7222
Millington Police Department 872-3333
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 379-7625
Shelby County Fire Dept. 386-1728
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.