Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Verizon customers experience delays with 911 calls

Verizon customers experience delay with 911 calls
Verizon customers experience delay with 911 calls
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Verizon customers may experience delays when calling 911.

Memphis Police said in a tweet, callers may experience a silent delay, and Verizon is aware of the issue.

They are working to resolve it. Some calls come directly and some calls are delayed for 20-30 seconds before reaching the emergency center.

According to Verizon, these locations may be affected:

Metro Nashville Emergency Communication Center

Rhea County

Loudon County

Memphis Police Communications

Hamilton County

Emergency Communications District Unicoi County

Wilson County

Use these alternate numbers if you are having trouble dialing 911:

Memphis Police 901-545-2677 (COPS)

Memphis Fire 458-3311

Bartlett Police 385-5555

Collierville Police Department 853-3207

Germantown Police Department 754-7222

Millington Police Department 872-3333

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 379-7625

Shelby County Fire Dept. 386-1728

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says

Latest News

Ezekiel Kelly
Man indicted in deadly shooting rampage enters not guilty plea to 26 charges
Jesus Aguirre
Man charged with evading arrest, sending 2 officers to hospital
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game