Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

TUESDAY

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will gradually warm this week ahead of a late week cold front that will bring no rain but a much cooler pattern for the end of the week and weekend. Due to the prolonged dry conditions, BURN BANS are in effect for portions of Arkansas and Mississippi.

  • Average High: 80
  • Average Low: 59

TODAY: Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Dry and mild pattern firmly in place ahead of a late week cold front
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 3, 2022
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 3, 2022
Ocean file picture
Breakdown: What is a “marine heat wave” and why are they on the rise?