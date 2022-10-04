Tigers football to play Missouri in St. Louis in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next year’s Memphis Tigers non-conference slate may get a monetary boost by playing Missouri, but it won’t be at home as previously scheduled.

Memphis will now play Mizzou up the River at St. Louis in the Dome of America Center where the old St. Louis Rams used to play, formerly known as the Edward Jones Dome.

This was supposed to be the return game to Memphis after the Tigers played Missouri in Columbia in 2018.

Mizzou had the option to buy out the game at Memphis for $250,000.The Tigers did not want to lose a Power 5 opponent.

Terms have not been released on moving the game to St. Louis, but Action News 5′s sources say the Tigers stand to make a bit more than the $250,000 buyout, and still keep the game on Sept. 23 next year.

