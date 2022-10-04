Advertise with Us
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen

Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy
Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl was fatally shot in Millington earlier this month and now a suspect is behind bars in connection to the case.

According to Shelby County Jail records, 18-year-old Seth Walls is charged with the death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy.

On Sept. 11, Millington police officers responded to a shooting on Cedar Creek Drive where they found a girl, later identified as Reedy, unresponsive. She was suffering a gunshot wound to the head and died on the scene.

15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.(Brandee Reedy)

Walls and a witness were on the scene when Walls allegedly told officers, Reedy and the witness were sitting on the couch when he started messing with a gun.

He told officers he then left the gun on the couch, went into another room and heard a gunshot, according to the affidavit. When he returned Reedy was laying on the floor.

The witness told officers she was sitting next to Reedy when the shot fired. Reedy fell over into her lap.

Results from the Shelby County Medical Examiner ruled Reedy’s death a homicide with no physical evidence to support the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The affidavit reports the witness was sitting in the middle of the couch with Reedy to her left and Walls on her right.

The medical examiner found the bullet entered the right side of Reedy’s head and exited on the left side at a downward angle. Given the seating arrangement and Walls admitting to only having possession of the gun, he was determined as the person who fired the fatal shot, investigators say.

Investigators believe the witness was in danger of being shot as well.

Walls is charged with reckless homicide and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is in Shelby County Jail with a bond set at $10,000.

