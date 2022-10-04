Advertise with Us
Salvation Army seeking bell ringers for upcoming holiday season

Ieisha Malone, a paid bell ringer for The Salvation Army, rings her small bell outside a Corner Market grocery store in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, as she wishes customers a "Happy Thanksgiving," while soliciting for donations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Christmas only 81 days away, the Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is seeking bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Both paid workers and volunteers are being sought to help collect donations outside stores.

The organization says it has 200 positions to fill before the holiday season.

Major Ray Jackson with the Salvation Army said that last year, only 30 of the 200 positions were filled, possibly because of the fear of COVID.

This year, the Salvation Army is looking to bounce back with the right participants.

“This year will be a little different, we’ve had a couple of days already where we are taking applications and we had a good turnout,” Jackson said. “So, we are hopeful that this will be a better year. We are looking for someone who can stand long periods of hours, is flexible and who can smile.”

Those interested in becoming bell ringers for this holiday season can apply in person on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Purdue Center of Hope from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be another application opportunity meeting on Thursday.

