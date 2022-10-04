Renovations underway at Midtown fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction is underway for the new and improved Memphis Fire Station in Midtown.

Fire station 11 on Union Avenue will temporarily relocate to the East Parkway North station for six months during the renovation period.

Renovations include interior and exterior enhancement: updating electrical, HVAC, living quarters, replacing the roof, and more.

The changes will not affect the exterior familiar structure.

Memphis Fire Lt. Hunter Smith says equipment and personnel have been moved to the closest station to ensure operations are maintained during the renovations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.