Renovations underway at Midtown fire station

(Source: WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction is underway for the new and improved Memphis Fire Station in Midtown.

Fire station 11 on Union Avenue will temporarily relocate to the East Parkway North station for six months during the renovation period.

Renovations include interior and exterior enhancement: updating electrical, HVAC, living quarters, replacing the roof, and more.

The changes will not affect the exterior familiar structure.

Memphis Fire Lt. Hunter Smith says equipment and personnel have been moved to the closest station to ensure operations are maintained during the renovations.

