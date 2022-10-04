O’Brien makes Great 8 List

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi State’s Will Rogers makes the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List for the second time this season.

Rogers led the Bulldogs to the upset of seventeenth-ranked Texas A&M going 31-45 for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions.

State beats the Aggies 42-25, and State jumps 4-1 into the AP Poll at 23 this week.

From the AAC, Holton Ahlers put on a show for East Carolina as the Pirates run away from USF 48-28.

The 6′4″, 230-pounder with 465 yards passing has a career-high tying six touchdowns. He connects on 31 of 41 throws.

The Davey O’Brien Award is for the nation’s top collegiate quarterback. Kickoff time was announced for the Tigers game on Oct. 15 at East Carolina.

That game will start at 6:30 p.m. It’ll be televised on ESPN-U. The Tigers host Houston in a huge conference game on Oct. 7 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

